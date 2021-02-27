Bessemer Group Inc. Has $128.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,421,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $128,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 101,650 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after buying an additional 262,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

