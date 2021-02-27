Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,199 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Workday worth $91,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Workday by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 85,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Workday by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.31.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.