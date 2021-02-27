Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,385,700 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 31,421.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $64,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 457,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $49.07 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

