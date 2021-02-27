Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

BLI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.97. 1,961,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,001. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

