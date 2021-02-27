Berenberg Bank Reiterates €80.40 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

FME opened at €57.36 ($67.48) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of €63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

