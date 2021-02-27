Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€23.30” Price Target for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.27 ($27.37).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €20.80 ($24.47) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.00. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

