Berenberg Bank Boosts HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 400

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

