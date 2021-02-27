BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%.

Shares of BLU stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.82. 1,834,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $299.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.03.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.