Bega Cheese Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other news, insider Peter Margin bought 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.20 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$48,942.40 ($34,958.86).

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

