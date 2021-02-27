Beaumont Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 265,993 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $26.32. 246,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.