Beaumont Capital Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,273. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.