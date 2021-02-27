BCTG Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BCTG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 2nd

BCTG Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BCTG) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 2nd. BCTG Acquisition had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $145,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BCTG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. BCTG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 149,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

