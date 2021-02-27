Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.07.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.