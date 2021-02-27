Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.07.

Shares of BTE opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.39.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

