Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to $1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

