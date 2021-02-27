Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

OTCMKTS:BASFY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. 321,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,006. Basf has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BASFY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

