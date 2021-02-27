Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.78 ($82.10).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.73 ($79.68) on Wednesday. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.90.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.