Barrington Research Weighs in on Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sykes Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

