Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 165,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. Nutrien comprises 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.79.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

