Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $17.37 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 492,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,000. CAE accounts for about 3.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CAE by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CAE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CAE by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in CAE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 270,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

