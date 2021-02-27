Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,600 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after buying an additional 58,017 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.66. 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,120. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

