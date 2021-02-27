Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 164,426 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 713,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.