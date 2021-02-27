Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,795,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. 76,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

