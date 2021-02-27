Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 483,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,404. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,925 shares of company stock worth $758,756. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

