Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 82,500 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 82,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000. Applied Materials makes up 1.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $118.19. 11,588,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.