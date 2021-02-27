Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 201,555 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 201,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. 5,783,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,380. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

