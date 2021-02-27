Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading Up 7.1%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 179,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 738,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 137,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

