Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.45

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $13.55. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 33,853 shares changing hands.

The firm has a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

