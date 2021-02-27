Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

