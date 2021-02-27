Barclays Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $100.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.37.

SHAK stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

