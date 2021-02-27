Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 170.54 ($2.23).

BARC stock opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £27.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

