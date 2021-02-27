Barclays Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $294.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $279.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.78. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,001 shares of company stock worth $82,022,456. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

