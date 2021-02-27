Barclays Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $45.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

