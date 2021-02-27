Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $278.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

