Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,276,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,614,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $343,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.12 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.