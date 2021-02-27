Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 343,289 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,434,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 343,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of American International Group worth $432,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

