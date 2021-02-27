Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $394,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

