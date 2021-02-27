Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $470,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

