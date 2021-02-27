Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $359,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $520.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,944 shares of company stock worth $23,573,348. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

