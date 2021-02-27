Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. CSFB raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.68.

TSE:BMO opened at C$103.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.42. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

