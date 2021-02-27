Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

