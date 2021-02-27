Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.4-464.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.75 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.02-0.12 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,000,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,778. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.