Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,000,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,780.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

