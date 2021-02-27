B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44), but opened at GBX 33 ($0.43). B.S.D Crown shares last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.40), with a volume of 13,110 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.66 million and a PE ratio of 29.98.

About B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

