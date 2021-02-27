B. Riley Weighs in on Monroe Capital Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of MRCC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

