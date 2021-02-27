B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.50 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by 267.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RILY traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 540,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

