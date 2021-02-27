B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.50 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by 267.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RILY traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 540,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $67.93.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
