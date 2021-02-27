B. Riley Boosts GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target to $3.75

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

