Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.50.

AXON opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

