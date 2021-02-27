Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,670 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 680,674 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,393. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. 3,980,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,196. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.