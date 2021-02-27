AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $17.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. AutoWeb reported sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $76.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 million to $76.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.00 million, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $91.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoWeb.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 841,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.30.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

